Johnson Elementary School set to host sensory garden dedication ceremony

Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District logo(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Johnson Elementary School will host a dedication ceremony for the new Sensory Garden on Monday, May 15, at 9:00 a.m.

The sensory garden at Johnson Elementary is a self-contained garden, with flora, fauna, and various interactive activities intended to engage students and stimulate their multiple senses. Sensory gardens are often used to provide sensory experiences for students with exceptionalities.

The sensory garden was made possible due to the funding of Pedaling for Kids, led by Dr. Jack Sherrer. Pedaling for Kids is a charity that raises funds to help families of children with exceptionalities, by providing accessible items and services that are needed by the families, but are not covered by insurance.

Matthew Gibson, a local landscaping contractor, provided the designs for the garden and constructed the garden.

The garden features:

  • Colorful plants.
  • A fountain.
  • Raised flower beds.
  • A musical wall.
  • Outdoor musical instruments.
  • Picnic tables.
  • An outdoor magnetic whiteboard.
  • Several whimsical gnomes.
  • Birds.
  • Butterflies.

The ceremony at Johnson Elementary will feature Pedaling for Kids, Matthew Gibson Contracting, Mayor Skip Henderson, and Muscogee County School Superintendent Dr. David F. Lewis.

