MCSO arrest two suspects on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects on multiple charges Thursday.

According to the MCSO, Cornell Robinson was being sought for two counts of felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They say Robinson was located at an address in Russell County and taken into custody. He was then transported to the Russell County jail, where he awaits extradition back to Georgia.

The MCSO initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of St. Mary’s Rd. and Brennan Rd. Investigators recovered 76 tablets of ecstasy, with an estimated street value of $2280.

According to officials, Tahj Bridges, the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with felony trafficking ecstasy, and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

