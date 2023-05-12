Muscogee County School District, Coca-Cola Science Center to hold robotics competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of Muscogee County School students are preparing to show off their skills at an area robotics competition on Saturday, May 13.

Muscogee County Schools, along with Columbus State University’s Coco-Cola Space Science Center, will host the competition at Downtown Magnet Academy.

29 teams from the district’s elementary, middle and high schools will compete.

While similar competitions require benchmarks and requirements for teams, the event Saturday is a bit different for students. Organizers explain what’s so special and how excited they are to see the students’ ideas come to life.

“Robotics is very limited in allowing the students creativity. They have a series of tasks they have to perform. For our competition, we have no rules,” said Robotics Coordinator Tina Cross. “So they get to demonstrate their skills with robotics but also their creativity and their innovation.”

Close to 200 kids will show up to compete. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.