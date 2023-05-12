Opelika Police Department to hold service honoring lives lost in line of duty

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department will host a memorial service to honor those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The event will be held on Monday, May 15, at the Opelika Public Library, starting at 11 a.m.

Adam Davis, a former law enforcement officer turned author, will be the guest speaker at the service.

A light lunch from Walk-Ons will be provided then the program will follow, beginning at noon.

