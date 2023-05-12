Business Break
Opelika Police Department to hold service honoring lives lost in line of duty

Opelika Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Opelika Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial Service(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department will host a memorial service to honor those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The event will be held on Monday, May 15, at the Opelika Public Library, starting at 11 a.m.

Adam Davis, a former law enforcement officer turned author, will be the guest speaker at the service.

A light lunch from Walk-Ons will be provided then the program will follow, beginning at noon.

