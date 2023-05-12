Piedmont Columbus Regional raises over $100K in annual tennis classic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation held the 2023 Piedmont Classic- Driven by Mercedes-Benz of Columbus.

The events were held on April 14, 17, and 18 at Cooper Creek Tennis Center, Green Island Country Club, and the Country Club of Columbus.

Avid tennis, golf, and pickleball players in the Chattahoochee Valley had the opportunity to pair up with the championship Columbus State University tennis team as well as golf and pickleball professionals for a day of top-notch instruction and friendly competition.

Golf and tennis benefitted the John B. Amos Cancer Center; pickleball benefitted the future Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital.

The 28th annual Piedmont Classic raised a combined total of $102,000 for the John B. Amos Cancer Center and the Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital.

“Mercedes-Benz of Columbus is pleased to play a major role in the fight against cancer through the sponsorship of the Piedmont Classic. Our commitment to support the community and surrounding areas is extremely important to all our futures. We believe in leading the charge to help keep up the good fight until a day when lives are no longer changed or lost to this terrible disease,” said Ashley Clayton and Jessica Clayton with Mercedes-Benz of Columbus.

The Piedmont Classic was founded to benefit the John B. Amos Cancer Center, and the patients it serves. As the only comprehensive cancer center in the region, it’s a place where patients receive compassionate care with access to the region’s finest clinicians, advanced treatments, and cutting-edge technology.

“The tennis and golf event has raised more than $3.6 million for the John B. Amos Cancer Center and, most recently, to help purchase new Varian Linear Accelerators,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation Executive Director Aline Lasseter. “This year, the Piedmont Classic proceeds will help advance cancer treatment for patients.”

The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation thanks Mercedes-Benz of Columbus, Georgia Crown, Batson-Cook Construction, Brasfield & Gorrie, Pezold Family Foundation and Chicken Salad Chick for sponsoring the event.

