Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WTVM Editorial 05/12/23: From Benning to Moore

By Holly Steuart
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning is finally happening.

In a departure from the usual naming of Army forts in honor of one military legend, it will now be named for two: Fort Moore will honor both Hal Moore and his wife Julia.

Lieutenant General Hal Moore earned two bronze stars for his selfless leadership during the first major battle of the Vietnam War.

His bravery earned him the respect of his men, the nation, and moviegoers - when Hollywood made his life story into a film, starring Mel Gibson, called “We Were Soldiers”.

Moore’s wife Julia made her own unique contributions to life…and death in the Army. Julia Moore helped change the way the military notified families of a death in combat.

Before Julia Moore changed the process, the Army simply sent cab drivers to deliver uncaring telegrams to whoever answered the door.

It was inhumane and almost cruel.

Once when a cabbie knocked on her door, Julia Moore was so scared the telegram was for her, she could barely open the door. But the cabbie was just asking for directions.

The intense relief Julia felt that day led her to help create a dignified system of death notification, one that supports grieving families.

Death notifications changed into a much more dignified event, with officers and a chaplain making solemn in-person visits to the soldier’s home.

Julia Moore’s caring approach made an indelible impression on the armed forces and is still in use today.

So it’s fitting that the new name for Fort Benning, Fort Moore, recognizes the Moores as a military couple.

One showed courage on the battlefield, the other served bravely on the home front.

Hal Moore died in Auburn in 2017 at the age of 94.

Julia Moore predeceased him in 2004.

Both are buried at the post cemetery at the fort that will now bear their name.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence MLK in Columbus
Death investigation continues after body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Man wanted for questioning by Eufaula police in restroom incident involving minor
Man wanted for questioning by Eufaula police in restroom incident involving minor
Efforts underway to establish I-14 in Columbus, connecting west TX to GA
Efforts underway to establish I-14 in Columbus, connecting west TX to GA
Columbus apartment murder suspect arrested in Kansas

Latest News

Columbus apartment murder suspect arrested in Kansas
Columbus apartment murder suspect arrested in Kansas
Opelika Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Opelika Police Department to hold service honoring lives lost in line of duty
Muscogee County School District logo
Johnson Elementary School set to host sensory garden dedication ceremony
WTVM Editorial 05/12/23: From Benning to Moore
WTVM Editorial 05/12/23: From Benning to Moore