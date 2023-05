COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Calvary Christian Knights swept The King’s Academy Knights on Friday night to win their fifth straight GAPPS AAA championship!

Game One: Calvary 5, King’s Academy 0

Game Two: Calvary 14, King’s Academy 0

Please see the video player above for the highlights of the night. Congratulations, Calvary Christian!

