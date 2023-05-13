Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street

CPD: missing person Kedrion Jackson
CPD: missing person Kedrion Jackson(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway for a man who was last seen near Walton Street in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Kedrion.

According to authorities, Kedrion was last seen on Friday, May 12, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in the area of the 3600 block of Walton Street.

His clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information concerning this critically missing person, please contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R Tahj Bridges, Cornell Robinson
MCSO arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Columbus apartment murder suspect arrested in Kansas
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
CPD burglary suspect
CPD search for burglary suspect
Ian Holloway
Auburn Police: Lanett man arrested on felony fraud charge

Latest News

A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day.
Church gifts new car to longtime nursery director for Mother’s Day surprise
Phenix City board of education fills vacant superintendent seat
Phenix City board of education fills vacant superintendent seat
Columbus State University hosts graduation
Columbus State University hosts graduation
Muscogee County School District, Coca-Cola Science Center to hold robotics competition