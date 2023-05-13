Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway for a man who was last seen near Walton Street in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Kedrion.

According to authorities, Kedrion was last seen on Friday, May 12, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in the area of the 3600 block of Walton Street.

His clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information concerning this critically missing person, please contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

