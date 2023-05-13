Hot and Relatively Dry Mother’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Be careful heading out the door this morning with foggy conditions leading to low visibility this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the Chattahoochee Valley that lasts until 10:00 AM EST. The sunshine will replace the fog later this morning and temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s. Mother’s Day is looking lovely as well! Mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the low 90s for Sunday, but heat index (feels like temperature) values are expected to be in the upper 90s. The rain coverage this weekend is relatively low at 20%, so the chance of an afternoon/evening pop-up shower is possible but don’t expect rain to ruin weekend plans. The beginning of the work week starts off rainy with a 40% coverage on Monday, but that is expected to be the rainiest day of next week. The summertime weather of pop-up showers continues next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s!

