Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hot and Relatively Dry Mother’s Day Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Be careful heading out the door this morning with foggy conditions leading to low visibility this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the Chattahoochee Valley that lasts until 10:00 AM EST.  The sunshine will replace the fog later this morning and temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s. Mother’s Day is looking lovely as well! Mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the low 90s for Sunday, but heat index (feels like temperature) values are expected to be in the upper 90s. The rain coverage this weekend is relatively low at 20%, so the chance of an afternoon/evening pop-up shower is possible but don’t expect rain to ruin weekend plans.  The beginning of the work week starts off rainy with a 40% coverage on Monday, but that is expected to be the rainiest day of next week. The summertime weather of pop-up showers continues next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R Tahj Bridges, Cornell Robinson
MCSO arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Columbus apartment murder suspect arrested in Kansas
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
CPD burglary suspect
CPD search for burglary suspect
The Farm House logo
Local restaurant set to become full-time event facility

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Fewer storms and more heat over the weekend. Still the rain chance isn't zero.
Drier Weekend Weather Ahead
Spotty storms fire up Friday afternoon.
Fewer storms and more heat for Mother’s Day Weekend