COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mostly sunny and dry Saturday we will see a pleasantly mild night ahead with the showers continuing to stay at bay for most. There is the chance at a little patchy fog to start your Sunday, but overall we should be clear heading out the door. Speaking of Sunday, your Mother’s Day forecast doesn’t look too bad! Especially if you like the heat... Temps expected to be back around 90 tomorrow, and with that will come the chance for some of those summer thunderstorms in the evening. So I would plan on getting any outdoor activities done before 1 PM just in case you find yourself under one of those storms. The rain will linger into the evening and early nighttime hours before clearing so we can have another dry start Monday. But come Monday afternoon we will do it all again. There is actually a better chance of those showers and storms Monday as a frontal system moves through, but the good news is this will cool temps back to average for this time of year. You can expect highs in the mid 80s through the work week and even into the next weekend, which will also bring the chance of rain down to minimal levels by Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.