Phenix City board of education fills vacant superintendent seat

By Amaya Graham
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City board of education has filled the superintendent seat.

With the seat being open for almost a year, the position has been offered to a native of North Port, Alabama.

News Leader 9′s Amaya Graham spoke with Dr. Janet Sherrod on her new role.

Dr. Janet Sherrod is no stranger to Phenix City. Sherrod says she started her teaching career in Russell County. With a to-do list ready to go, Dr. Sherrod says she is thrilled to join the red devil nation.

Meet Dr. Janet Sherrod, the new superintendent for Phenix City schools. Dr. Sherrod currently serves as the Executive Director of Learning Support for the Tuscaloosa City board of education. She says after doing her research on Phenix city schools, she knew it was a great place for her to be.

‘’There are a lot of wonderful things going on in Phenix City, and I just felt like that I could be a leader that works with the students, the community, and as well as the leaders to move it to the next level,’' says Sherrod.

Dr. Sherrod says she would like the parents and students to know that.

‘’First of all, I’m all about students and I’m very approachable. We have an open door policy, we talk about things, we get through things, and I just want to make sure that as the leader that I am working collaboratively with the community. Everyone is making sure that we are meeting the needs of all of our children,’' says Sherrod.

Dr. Sherrod started teaching in Russell County, and she has been in education now for 30 years.

‘’I’m not tired yet because it’s the job I think I was called to do, and it’s the work that I love to do. This is actually why I am beginning my 31st year in education, I’ve had 30 quality years, and I’m just looking forward to see if I can do 31 more,’' says Sherrod.

Sherrod says she is elated to start this position. This role is something she says she will not take lightly.

‘’Because I know I have a lot of little girls and little boys, and they’re looking up to me. I want to make sure that I am the example for them, that’s why I always say that children are at the forefront of my work, and I also say this there’s no I in team,’' says Sherrod.

When Dr. Sherrod is not working, she enjoys blinging things out, shopping, and spending time with her loved ones. Dr. Sherrod says she is thrilled to start on June 1st.

