Safe Kids Columbus hosts River Savvy event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With sunny and warm weather like today, a lot of children love to get in the water and cool off, but safety is always first.

Luckily a special event took place earlier today in uptown Columbus for hundreds of children, to learn how to enjoy the water this summer.

News leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson has the story on the pirate-themed adventure.

Marvin Cobb is heading home with a new properly fitted lifejacket he got, after learning the do’s and don’ts when it comes to swimming in the water.

“We have to stay safe,” says Cobb.

His grandparents, Gary and Evelyn Gill, thought it would be a great idea to bring him to the safe kids river savvy event.

“He’s enjoying it right now in the water, and you know we’re just grateful that Columbus has something like this for the kids to enjoy,” says Gary Gill.

Throughout Woodruff Park, families followed a treasure map, and learned a new fact along the way. Spots on the map included the law, what to be aware of in the Chattahoochee river, and how people are rescued when they are in danger.

“We want to make sure that they understand how our river works, what the fun parts of our river are, but also what needs to be respected, and how to stay safe. Of course you want to arm yourself with a proper life jacket,” says Safe Kids Columbus Pam Fair.

X marked the spot at the last stop on the map, where children are weighed and fitted for a life jacket.

“It’s important because I love my children, and I don’t want anything to happen to them or even their friends,” says Darla Wilson.

Darla Wilson and her children came from Harris county. Here’s what her daughter Deanna learned.

“If I’m in danger, I should be calm and not jump out the boat,” says Deanna.

Kids weren’t the only ones learning something new.

“I learned a lot today, especially about the Georgia laws about life jackets. We’re excited that she has this gear, and we can be safe and comfortable in the water this summer,” says Steve Dunn.

Since 2017, Columbus averages 5.5 drownings each summer, but with a life jacket, they can try and have a safe summer.

