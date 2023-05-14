Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Colgay Pride to host 10th annual festival in celebration of Pride Month

Colgay Pride 2023 pride logo
Colgay Pride 2023 pride logo(Source: Colgay Pride)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Colgay Pride will be celebrating pride month with a LGBTQ+friends multi-day event on June 2.

The event is free, and is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at 1100 Broadway in Uptown Columbus.

The event begins with a pride pageant, where a 2023 Mr./ Ms./MX. will be crowned.

The program on June 3, is also free to the public, and is slated to begin 10:30 a.m., and conclude at 10 p.m. The program will showcase singers, and have prayer. Speakers at the event include:

  • Mayor Skip Henderson
  • Patricia Lassiter of Georgia Equality
  • Chris Lugo of Out Georgia Business

There will be music from local artist, poetry by Lade Breez, food, vendors, Monkey Pox vaccinations, and awards will be handed out during the program.

This year’s theme for the pride pageant: “Drag is not a crime, Drag is an art, Drag is a right.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD: missing person Kedrion Jackson
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
L-R Tahj Bridges, Cornell Robinson
MCSO arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Ian Holloway
Auburn Police: Lanett man arrested on felony fraud charge
CPD burglary suspect
CPD search for burglary suspect

Latest News

Northside Christian Church hosts adaptive sports Mother's day game
Northside Christian Church hosts adaptive sports Mother’s Day game
Georgia Fraternal Order of Police
Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary set to host Memorial Day service
Pieces of broken dishes are being put together to form the Edmund Pettus Bridge with a...
Selma tornado survivors help create mosaic out of broken dishes
Opelika Main Street On Tap event
Opelika Main Street hosts annual ‘On Tap’ event