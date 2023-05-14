Colgay Pride to host 10th annual festival in celebration of Pride Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Colgay Pride will be celebrating pride month with a LGBTQ+friends multi-day event on June 2.

The event is free, and is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at 1100 Broadway in Uptown Columbus.

The event begins with a pride pageant, where a 2023 Mr./ Ms./MX. will be crowned.

The program on June 3, is also free to the public, and is slated to begin 10:30 a.m., and conclude at 10 p.m. The program will showcase singers, and have prayer. Speakers at the event include:

Mayor Skip Henderson

Patricia Lassiter of Georgia Equality

Chris Lugo of Out Georgia Business

There will be music from local artist, poetry by Lade Breez, food, vendors, Monkey Pox vaccinations, and awards will be handed out during the program.

This year’s theme for the pride pageant: “Drag is not a crime, Drag is an art, Drag is a right.

