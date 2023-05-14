Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary set to host Memorial Day service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary will host its annual Peace Officers Memorial service and candle light ceremony on Monday, May 15.

The event is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center.

The week containing May 15, was designated as National Police Week. National and local activities are hosted each year to honor those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to the communities, and nation they served.

During National Police Week, all citizens are asked to fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, as a special tribute to law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price, and for the officers now serving our community.

