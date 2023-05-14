Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary set to host Memorial Day service

Georgia Fraternal Order of Police
Georgia Fraternal Order of Police(Source: Georgia Fraternal Order of Police)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary will host its annual Peace Officers Memorial service and candle light ceremony on Monday, May 15.

The event is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center.

The week containing May 15, was designated as National Police Week. National and local activities are hosted each year to honor those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to the communities, and nation they served.

During National Police Week, all citizens are asked to fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, as a special tribute to law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price, and for the officers now serving our community.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD: missing person Kedrion Jackson
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street
L-R Tahj Bridges, Cornell Robinson
MCSO arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Ian Holloway
Auburn Police: Lanett man arrested on felony fraud charge
CPD burglary suspect
CPD search for burglary suspect

Latest News

Pieces of broken dishes are being put together to form the Edmund Pettus Bridge with a...
Selma tornado survivors help create mosaic out of broken dishes
Opelika Main Street On Tap event
Opelika Main Street hosts annual ‘On Tap’ event
Safe Kids Columbus hosts River Savvy event
Safe Kids Columbus hosts River Savvy event
CPD: missing person Kedrion Jackson
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street