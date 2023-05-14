It is Going to be HOT Mother’s Day for the Valley with Temperatures in the Low 90s!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Mother’s Day! We are starting our Sunday off with patchy fog across the Valley and temperatures in the upper 60s! The Mother’s Day forecast starts off sunny but turns partly cloudy in the afternoon/evening with isolated pop-up showers. This rain shouldn’t impact your Sunday plans much, but today’s high will. The forecasted high today for the Valley is in the low 90s, with very humid conditions on top of that! The rain clears in the late evening leading to a dry start for your Monday morning. The beginning of the work week starts off with that low-end rain coverage again at 30% coverage, but a front pushes through on Tuesday that will bring a better coverage of rain. The summertime weather of pop-up showers continues next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.