Northside Christian Church hosts adaptive sports Mother’s Day game

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside Christian Church hosted an adaptive needs sports game this weekend.

Mother’s Day was on the minds of many adaptive sports participants at this month’s adaptive sports game that was held on Saturday.

Volleyball was the game of choice for the month.

The church has been hosting sports games for kids, and older people with disabilities and challenges, to give them a chance to learn a sport and play among their peers.

Participants were also able to create a special gift of flowers for the mom in their life.

As the program wraps up for the Spring, volunteers say they need more people to come out and help with their upcoming summer camp.

“Just like we do here, we assign every child a buddy. The buddy just hangs out with them during the course of the event, so they can direct them, like we may be coming back for snack, or they may need help with a skill, and things like that so that’s really what we need volunteers for,” says Volunteer Buddy Coordinator Vikki Hutchinson.

The adaptive program’s summer camp starts June 7 and ends June 9, and volunteers are needed to help kids that are on a waitlist. If you want to participate, contact the church at (706) 324-5220.

