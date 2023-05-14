Business Break
Opelika Main Street hosts annual ‘On Tap’ event

Opelika Main Street On Tap event
(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Main Street hosted its annual ‘On Tap’ event Saturday.

The event was held on Main Street in Opelika, and it started at 1 p.m. and ended at 6 p.m.

Opelika Main Street On Tap event
(Source: WTVM)

Residents above the age of 21 were permitted into the event.

Beer tasting, outdoor games, and food were all apart of the downtown event.

The purpose of this event, was to raise funds for the local businesses in downtown Opelika.

