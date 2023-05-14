Opelika Main Street hosts annual ‘On Tap’ event

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Main Street hosted its annual ‘On Tap’ event Saturday.

The event was held on Main Street in Opelika, and it started at 1 p.m. and ended at 6 p.m.

Opelika Main Street On Tap event (Source: WTVM)

Residents above the age of 21 were permitted into the event.

Beer tasting, outdoor games, and food were all apart of the downtown event.

The purpose of this event, was to raise funds for the local businesses in downtown Opelika.

