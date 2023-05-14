Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Selma tornado survivors help create mosaic out of broken dishes

Pieces of broken dishes are being put together to form the Edmund Pettus Bridge with a...
Pieces of broken dishes are being put together to form the Edmund Pettus Bridge with a butterfly to symbolize unity and healing.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma artist hopes to create beauty out of brokenness.

Jo Taylor is collecting broken dishes, china, ceramic plates, and glass to create a mosaic art piece commemorating the unity of the Selma community four months after the tornado.

“Let’s take the brokenness and turn it into something beautiful,” Taylor said.

Several people from the community have brought sentimental pieces from their homes that were destroyed by the tornado hoping it will help tell their story.

Resident Julie Bowline said her family lost everything from the storms, recalling the painful moments of that day.

“Our dogs and all of our cats were fine, but the houses were gone,” Bowline said.

Bowline mentioned a lot of her late mother-in-law’s sentimental pieces were destroyed, so she is using them for the mosaic in her memory.

The piece is expected to be completed by October and it will be displayed at the Arts Revive Outdoor Gallery on Church Street.

Taylor is still accepting donations of broken dishes.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD: missing person Kedrion Jackson
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street
L-R Tahj Bridges, Cornell Robinson
MCSO arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Ian Holloway
Auburn Police: Lanett man arrested on felony fraud charge
CPD burglary suspect
CPD search for burglary suspect

Latest News

Opelika Main Street On Tap event
Opelika Main Street hosts annual ‘On Tap’ event
Birthday Club 5/14/23
Birthday Club 5/14/23
Phenix City board of education fills vacant superintendent seat
Phenix City board of education fills vacant superintendent seat
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street