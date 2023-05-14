Business Break
Showers and Storms Through the Week

Elise’s Forecast
More rainy afternoons ahead with coverage dropping towards the next weekend.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a hot and quiet end to the weekend with just a few passing storms this evening. You can expect a few more to move through before we clear back up overnight. This is a typical pattern for us once temps reach the mid and upper 80s, and we’re there! Tomorrow will start off in the upper 60s and quickly warm back up to near 90 by the afternoon. Showers and storms make another appearance and stick around a little longer tomorrow night thanks to a disturbance in the atmosphere giving them a little more fuel. Tuesday afternoon will bring more of the same, but Wednesday things start to take a turn back to more seasonable highs. Beyond that, we see one more day with PM showers and storms on Thursday, and temps are a lot cooler! Highs Thursday and Friday expected to stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain coverage drops off Friday and stays low during the daytime hours of the following weekend. High temperatures next weekend look seasonable, in the mid 80s.

