Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two validated gang members after a major drug bust in Columbus.

Muscogee County deputies and several other agencies executed search warrants for Traveion Thomas and Demarcus Dunham.

The warrants led to law enforcement recovering multiple firearms and more than $22,000 in illegal narcotics.

Evidence recovered in Muscogee County drug bust (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Both men are facing numerous charges, including trafficking ecstasy, possession of oxycodone and possession of a firearm with an altered ID.

The suspects were taken to the Muscogee County Jail without any issues following their arrest.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.