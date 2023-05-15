Cooler Second Half of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things were still hot and steamy in the Valley as we kicked off a new work week, and tomorrow won’t be much different, but cooler air is on the way! Tonight temps will cool back to the upper 60s, making for yet another mild start to your day tomorrow. The afternoon will warm to the mid and upper 80s again, with PM storms making another return. Coverage of storms tomorrow through Thursday looks like 40-50% each afternoon and a few of these could become strong summer-like storms with hail and damaging winds possible. By Wednesday things start to cool off a little bit, with highs expected to stay in the low to mid 80s. Thursday continues the trend of lower highs with temps expected to max out in the upper 70s and low 80s! Friday brings more of that too, but rain coverage will drop off by then and we can expect a nice, dry afternoon. As far as the weekend goes, right now it’s looking like Saturday could see some rain, but timing is not panned out just yet. Sunday looks dry though, and temps will be back to seasonable - in the mid 80s.

