Goodwill to hold LaGrange hiring event May 17

(KLTV)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange residents searching for a new job, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, will be hosting a job fair this week, with hundreds of positions open for hire.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 17th. The event will take place at the Goodwill Career Center, located on Commerce Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is recommended that job seekers arrive dressed professionally, bring multiple copies of their resumes, and be prepared for potential on-the-spot interviews.

There are currently over 600 job openings available in a range of industries, such as manufacturing, education, and law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

