Rain coverage increase as workweek progresses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The chances for scattered showers and storms will go up through mid week in the Chattahoochee Valley before some drier and slightly less humid air tries to move in by Friday.

Plenty of sun to start Monday before it turns partly cloudy in the afternoon. We’ll have a few pop up storms after 3 PM with rain coverage around 30%. Highs between 86 and 90 degrees will make it the hottest day of the workweek.

Monday's high will approach 90 degrees with spots of PM storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy as the spotty evening storms linger. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Fog is possible Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll have more clouds than sun. More storms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and early evening, but still they will be fairly scattered. Rain coverage around 50%. Highs in the mid 80s.

Better odds of getting hit by one of the scattered storms Tuesday afternoon/evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Wednesday looks about the same as a front meanders around the valley providing enough lift for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. As a front starts to push through Thursday, we’ll still see a decent chance of some showers and storms, but daytime highs will only be in the upper 70s to near 80 it looks like.

A downward trend in the temperatures is expected after Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80. As we head toward Saturday, we could see a few more storms again depending on how much moisture gets pulled back into the region as another front slides through.

Odds of getting showers and storms this week goes up, especially after Monday.

