Roanoke shooting leaves 1 dead, investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Roanoke police are looking for a suspect or suspects in a weekend shooting, leaving one man dead.

According to authorities, around 2 a.m. on May 14, an officer heard gunshots near a Corner One Store. When other officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to find the specific location of the gunfire.

Moments later, officials heard more shots from a different location.

A witness told police a car was shot into at the intersection of Knight Avenue and Commerce Street. The victim, Dwight Poole, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact the Roanoke Police Department.

