Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus church holds event to help residents combat gang violence in community

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Amaya Graham
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With more than 2,100 gang members in Muscogee County, a church in Columbus is opening its doors for citizens to come and learn about local gangs and ways to recognize if your child is a part of one.

The information that was talked about is hard to come by. Lots of inside information on gangs, how to recognize them and info on how to get out of a gang.

The Pastor says the organizers of this recent are part of a youth ministry at the church. They opened up the doors to the community to be able to hear about gangs and what is being done about them.

Gun violence and gangs are something the youth ministry of Fourth Street Baptist Church feels needs to be addressed. Pastor Johnny Flakes, III says he feels inspired knowing that the youth is engaged in the community.

“Any they are aware of what is going on within the city but also want to make a difference. Wating to give messages, wanting to gain awareness and also be a change agent.”

Residents attending the event heard how to identify gang signs, tattoos, codes and languages. Flake, III says the event is not only informative, but he hopes it will bring change.

During the event, they talked about what Columbus is doing to address gangs in the Valley. Sheriff Greg Countryman says they have a Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Taskforce Unit that includes about 40 multi-skilled investigators.

“We have a gang task unit that solely goes after gangs because if we look at our population we have a roughly population according to the about 207,000 1% of that population is committing 80% 90% of the crime and so this lets you know that 1% of our population guess what we’re battle that 1% is responsible for the majority of the homicides,” said the sheriff.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD: missing person Kedrion Jackson
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
Sierra Pacific Windows
Manufacturer to open new facility, create jobs in Phenix City
Ian Holloway
Auburn Police: Lanett man arrested on felony fraud charge

Latest News

Brody Miles
Search underway for missing 15-year-old last seen on May 5
INTERVIEW: Auburn Women’s Basketball head coach shares about upcoming basketball academy
INTERVIEW: Auburn Women’s Basketball head coach shares about upcoming basketball academy
Opelika Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Opelika Police Department holds service honoring lives lost in line of duty
Goodwill to hold LaGrange hiring event May 17