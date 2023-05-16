Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.(WAFF)
By WTOK Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Mississippi Monday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, emergency officials were called to respond to reports of an ATV off the road Monday afternoon.

A family member had discovered Carter B. Fisher was involved in an accident.

First responders took Carter to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“This was a horrible day for everyone involved. The victim’s family, the Southeast community, and all of those who were first responders are in our prayers,” Calhoun said.

Carter attended Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, where grief counselors and chaplains were made available.

Specific details about the accident were not released.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Sierra Pacific Windows
Manufacturer to open new facility, create jobs in Phenix City
Roanoke shooting leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Brody Miles
Search underway for missing 15-year-old last seen on May 5
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake

Latest News

This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base
A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.
1-year-old dies months after being found unconscious in day care pool
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency