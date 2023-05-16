INTERVIEW: Auburn Women’s Basketball head coach shares about upcoming basketball academy

Business Break
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer vacation is right around the corner for schools across the Chattahoochee Valley. It gives more time to help kids find or develop a new skill or hobby, like basketball. And Auburn University has an opportunity for those between six and 17 years old next month.

Head Coach Johnnie Harris, better known as Coach J, joined News Leader 9 in the studios to share more. She has been leading the Tiger Women’s Basketball Team since Spring of 2021. She also runs ‘Coach J’s Winning Edge Academy.’

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

For more information on Coach J’s academy, click here.

