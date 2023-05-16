Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury convicted a 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing his mother.

According to the presented evidence, officers responded to reports of the victim, Stacey Walls, being shot by her son Hunter Walls and her daughter. When police arrived, they arrested Hunter Walls at the scene.

Witnesses testified that the teen and his mother argued before the altercation turned physical, and he shot her.

The defendant’s sentencing is scheduled for June. He is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Chief Assistant Clay Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham presented the state in the case’s prosecution.

