Lee County Sheriff's Office to hold basic handgun safety course

Lee County Sheriff's Office to hold handgun safety training
(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting introductory safety training courses for those wanting to learn more about being safe with handling handguns.

There are two courses. One begins late this month, and the next begins in late June. Both classes are identical.

The fee for the course is $99, which includes hearing protection, eye protection and range costs. You do not need a firearm to attend.

For more information, click here.

