Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Phenix City Police Department approves application for new radio systems

Phenix City police
Phenix City police(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department approved an application to try and receive financial assistance for new radio systems.

The systems will help to communicate and respond to schools in times of emergencies.

Currently, officers are using cell phones to communicate with Phenix City schools if there is a problem.

Chief Raymond Smith says that’s not always the best way.

Radios could be efficient in talking in real time if a situation were to happen.

He says a grant would help pay for the devices and other equipment.

“Another part of that is there’s a bidirectional antenna we’re looking to install at central high school. With such a big school, sometimes radio communications can be a bit spotty, especially on the ground floor, so a bidirectional antenna will also help make that communication more reliable,” said the chief.

A public meeting will be held on June 6 for the community to come out and learn about where all the funds will be distributed.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Sierra Pacific Windows
Manufacturer to open new facility, create jobs in Phenix City
Roanoke shooting leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Brody Miles
Search underway for missing 15-year-old last seen on May 5

Latest News

Uptown Beer and Wine Festival 2023
Uptown Columbus’ Beer and Wine Festival 2023 to be held June 3
Sierra Pacific Windows
Phenix City Council approves tax abatement to Sierra Pacific
Lee County Sheriff's Office to hold handgun safety training
Lee County Sheriff’s Office to hold basic handgun safety course
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother