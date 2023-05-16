Phenix City Police Department approves application for new radio systems

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department approved an application to try and receive financial assistance for new radio systems.

The systems will help to communicate and respond to schools in times of emergencies.

Currently, officers are using cell phones to communicate with Phenix City schools if there is a problem.

Chief Raymond Smith says that’s not always the best way.

Radios could be efficient in talking in real time if a situation were to happen.

He says a grant would help pay for the devices and other equipment.

“Another part of that is there’s a bidirectional antenna we’re looking to install at central high school. With such a big school, sometimes radio communications can be a bit spotty, especially on the ground floor, so a bidirectional antenna will also help make that communication more reliable,” said the chief.

A public meeting will be held on June 6 for the community to come out and learn about where all the funds will be distributed.

