Pop up storms later today and tonight, More storms Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage is on the rise through Thursday so expect some occasional scattered showers and storms. Drier and actually a little cooler to end the workweek.

Rain coverage is forecast to be highest this week on Wednesday and Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun Tuesday. Highs mostly between 84 and 88 degrees. Any pop up rain and storms should hold off until after 3 PM. They will start off moving in from the west and linger well into the evening and nighttime hours. Rain coverage around 40%.

More clouds than sun Tuesday with a chance of pop up storms toward the end of the afternoon and tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of passing rain or a quick storm. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Spotty rain and storms could continue well into tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Grab the umbrella as you head out Wednesday! There could even be a bit of rain in the morning in spots. Rain coverage is forecast to go up as the day progresses reaching 50-60% by the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

A bit of rain is possible Wednesday morning in spots with increasing odds of getting wet as the day goes on. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As a front slowly slides south Thursday, expect more of the same. It could be a little drier north and more unsettled south, but we’ll see. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

About a half inch to an inch and a half of rain is in the forecast through Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

While Friday looks mostly dry, clouds may linger. The high near 80 degrees. A chance of storms may come back Saturday, but it doesn’t look overly widespread at this point. Early next week looks mainly dry and seasonable at this point with highs only in the mid 80s. No extreme heat waves are on the horizon!

Drier and a little cooler by the end of the workweek. Highs mostly in the 80s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

