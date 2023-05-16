Rain Coverage Remains High the Next Two Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stormy weather in store the rest of this evening, with coverage around 40%. Some of this rain will linger overnight, but we should be mostly dry out the door tomorrow. Temps in the upper 60s again as we start off our Wednesday, but highs will only warm to the mid 80s! Wednesday afternoon’s coverage of showers and storms will be even greater than today, with around 60% of the Valley seeing a pop up cell. That song remains the same as we head into Thursday afternoon, but high temps will be even cooler - in the upper 70s. A light breeze will also be in the picture for us by Thursday as the front that has caused all these storms finally pushes south. Friday will be a nice reprieve from the rain from us, and temps will still be in the low 80s, so I hope you have a chance to get out and enjoy it! The rain makes another celebrity appearance over the weekend, with coverage highest on our Saturday and things drying up again by Sunday. Some great news for us is that by next week we will get a long break from this summer-like pattern and see highs in the low to mid 80s each day and rain coverage almost at zero!

