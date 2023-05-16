Search underway for missing 15-year-old last seen on May 5

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway by the Columbus Police Department and the family of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Officials say Brody Miles ran away from the area of 32nd Avenue in the 1000 block on Friday, May 5, around 9 a.m.

Miles’ clothing description is unknown. However, the teen is described as 6 ft and 120 lbs with dark-colored twists in his hair.

Anyone with information on this missing teen should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

