Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Search underway for missing 15-year-old last seen on May 5

Brody Miles
Brody Miles(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway by the Columbus Police Department and the family of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Officials say Brody Miles ran away from the area of 32nd Avenue in the 1000 block on Friday, May 5, around 9 a.m.

Miles’ clothing description is unknown. However, the teen is described as 6 ft and 120 lbs with dark-colored twists in his hair.

Anyone with information on this missing teen should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD: missing person Kedrion Jackson
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Walton Street
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
Sierra Pacific Windows
Manufacturer to open new facility, create jobs in Phenix City
Ian Holloway
Auburn Police: Lanett man arrested on felony fraud charge

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Auburn Women’s Basketball head coach shares about upcoming basketball academy
INTERVIEW: Auburn Women’s Basketball head coach shares about upcoming basketball academy
Opelika Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Opelika Police Department holds service honoring lives lost in line of duty
Goodwill to hold LaGrange hiring event May 17
Northside Christian Church hosts adaptive sports Mother's day game
Northside Christian Church hosts adaptive sports Mother’s Day game