Search underway for missing 15-year-old last seen on May 5
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway by the Columbus Police Department and the family of a missing 15-year-old boy.
Officials say Brody Miles ran away from the area of 32nd Avenue in the 1000 block on Friday, May 5, around 9 a.m.
Miles’ clothing description is unknown. However, the teen is described as 6 ft and 120 lbs with dark-colored twists in his hair.
Anyone with information on this missing teen should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.
