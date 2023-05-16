Business Break
Uptown Columbus’ Beer and Wine Festival 2023 to be held June 3

Uptown Beer and Wine Festival 2023(Source: Uptown Columbus, Inc.)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As it heats up, most people are looking for some fun in the sun, and Uptown Columbus typically provides those vibes.

On June 3, they’re gearing up for another beer and wine festival.

In 2021, the event was held at Golden Park. However, it will be at Columbus State University’s Rankin Courtyard on Broadway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this year.

The festival helps raise money for other fun events Uptown Columbus, Inc. puts on. Only residents 21 and older can attend.

Tickets are on sale now, and early bird tickets are on sale until June 2.

For more information, click here.

