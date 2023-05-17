32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A night of celebration as Chattahoochee Valley Community College held their graduation ceremony for their G.E.D. graduates yesterday.

32 individuals completed their G.E.D courses, and now have the opportunity to enter the workforce, as well as the option to further their education.

The honorary speaker was Judge Michael Bellamy.

News Leader 9 spoke with one graduate who says she will return as a college student.

“We are firm believers that education should be a lifelong process, so we’re hoping that they will take this as a milestone and continue their education,” says President of CVCC Jackie Screws.

“It took me 3 tries, so over 8 years to get where I am today. I am very grateful for where I’m at, and I’ve got a great support system,” says new graduate of CVCC Linda Sneed.

Congratulations to them and all of the 2023 graduates in our area!

