Alabama League of Municipalities elects new president and vice president

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama League of Municipalities elected Randy Garrison as its new president, and Mark Saliba as its new vice president during the business session of the League’s 2023 Convention and Expo.

Over 750 municipal officials from around the state attended this three-day convention, to discuss legislative issues, hear from state leaders, share resources, and conduct official business. The president and vice president will serve in these capacities for one year, and will represent the organization’s more than 450 member cities and towns, at meetings and events that aim to give municipalities a voice on local, state and federal levels.

“We are thrilled to have Mayor Garrison and Mayor Saliba serve our organization as president and vice president during 2023-2024,” says Executive director of the league Greg Cochran. “They are both doing tremendous work in their communities in north Alabama and the Wiregrass, along with being active in League events. We expect them to seamlessly take the baton of leadership from where Mayor Tony Haygood and Councilmember Adam Bourne left off. I have gotten to know both of these gentlemen over the last few years, and I can honestly say their reputations as effective public servants, made strong impressions with our team and their peers who voted them in office.”

President Garrison previously served as vice chair of the League’s Committee on Community and Economic Development, and represented the fifth congressional district on the League’s Board of Directors. He was elected mayor of Hartselle in November of 2016 after serving as the publisher for the Hartselle Enquirer for 14 years.

“Being asked to serve in this position is very humbling, and I will do my best to serve to the level of leadership of those whose footsteps I follow,” President Randy Garrison said. “I look forward to working with the League’s Board of Directors and staff in the coming year, as we strengthen local government through support and advocacy with state and federal lawmakers, as well as assist municipal officials from around the state with achieving greater, by continuing education certifications and increasing their exposure to resources.”

Vice President Saliba recently served as the chair of the League’s Committee on State and Federal Legislation for 2022-2023, and represented the second congressional district on the League’s Board of Directors. He became mayor of Dothan in October of 2017, while remaining president and owner of Alfred Saliba Corporation.

“I am extremely grateful to the nominating committee, for allowing me to serve the League in this capacity,” Vice President Saliba said. “I am honored to represent the citizens of Dothan, and to bring a Wiregrass perspective to this role. I look forward to working with President Garrison and the League staff to ensure all our cities and towns reach their potential, to be the best places to live, work, and play.”

The League also elected the following municipal leaders to serve on the 2023-2024 Board of Directors:

From the First Congressional District:

1. Jim Staff, Mayor, Atmore

2. Katherine Breeden, Councilmember,

Loxley 3. Sherry Sullivan, Mayor, Fairhope

4. Newton Cromer, Councilmember, Saraland

5. Ruthie Campbell, Councilmember, Robertsdale

From the Second Congressional District:

1. Michael Gay, Councilmember, Millbrook

2. Gordon Stone, Mayor, Pike Road

3. Dexter McClendon, Mayor, Greenville

4. Jason Reeves, Mayor, Troy

5. Stanley Stallworth, Mayor, Evergreen

From the Third Congressional District:

1. Rusty Jessup, Mayor, Riverside

2. Billy Pearson, Councilmember, Lincoln

3. Alberta McCrory, Mayor, Hobson City

4. Ron Anders, Mayor, Auburn

5. Michael Ellis, Councilmember, LaFayette

From the Fourth Congressional District:

1. Jennifer Williams Smith, Councilmember, Jasper

2. Allen Dunavant, Mayor, Glen Allen

3. Craig Ford, Mayor, Gadsden

4. Mike Lockhart, Mayor, Muscle Shoals

5. Scott Reeves, Mayor, Hokes Bluff

From the Fifth Congressional District:

1. Dana Henry, Councilmember, Athens

2. Gary Livingston, Mayor, Eva

3. Tommy Battle, Mayor, Huntsville

4. Andrew Betterton, Mayor, Florence

5. Tommy Perry, Councilmember, Priceville

From the Sixth Congressional District:

1. Mike Oakley, Mayor, Centreville

2. Ashley Curry, Mayor, Vestavia Hills

3. Bobby Scott, Mayor, Center Point

4. Frank Brocato, Mayor, Hoover

5. Bobbie White, Mayor, Brent

From the Seventh Congressional District:

1. Marche Johnson, Councilmember, Montgomery

2. James Perkins Jr., Mayor, Selma

3. Gwendolyn Rogers, Mayor, Linden

4. Brian Puckett, Mayor, Helena

5. Sheldon Day, Mayor, Thomasville

Executive Committee Members (Active Past Presidents)

Lawrence “Tony” Haygood Jr., Mayor, Tuskegee (2022-23)

Gary Fuller, Mayor, Opelika (2021-22)

Leigh Dollar, Mayor, Guntersville (2020-21)

Ronnie Marks, Mayor, Athens (2019-20)

Howard Rubenstein, Mayor, Saraland (2016-18)

Phil Segraves, Mayor, Guin (2016)

Sadie Britt, Councilmember, Lincoln (2015-16)

Walt Maddox, Mayor, Tuscaloosa (2013-14)

Charles Murphy, Mayor, Robertsdale (2010-11)

Lew Watson, Mayor, Lincoln (2006-07)

Johnny Ford, Councilmember, Tuskegee (1989-90)

Harold Swearingen, Mayor, Pine Hill (1985-86)

