Berta Weathersbee Elementary hosts Academic Signing Day

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Berta Weathersbee Elementary held its Academic Signing Day for their rising sixth graders.

Students were called to the stage to sign their letters of intent for the middle school that they’ll be attending during the 2023-2024 school year.

Representatives from Callaway Middle, Gardner Newman Middle, and Long Cane Middle, were present at the event to welcome students with a gift.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate spoke briefly, encouraging the kids to “Get ready to go to school next year with a good mind and heart.” Quite a few students plan on doing that, with many anticipating making A’s and B’s and meeting new friends. The program was an exciting way to prepare the students for their next adventure.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

