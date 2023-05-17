Death investigation continues for body of missing 35-year-old found in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are still unanswered questions surrounding the mysterious death in Columbus.

The body found was identified as a missing 35-year-old Cordale McKissic. Oddly, he lived across the street, and his family reported him missing days before an anonymous top led investigators to the body.

“I came out, and the crime scene tape was up, and so that’s when I talked to my neighbors, and we quickly found out there was a body across the street,” said resident Destiny Gould.

Authorities confirmed the identity of that body was McKissic. He had been reported missing five days prior and lived directly across from the field where investigators made the grim discovery.

“We have received a positive identification through fingerprints. And we have not been notified by the GBI. It came from a second source,” said Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan.

For Chief Coroner Elizabeth Allison, she says his family was initially on the scene trying to find out more.

“When I did get there, I did go up to the potential family. At that time, it was presumed identity,” said Allison. “He had been there for about four or five days.”

The coroner’s office said they never want to cause distress, and families deserve closure.

“It took about a week or so before we were able to notify them. To be able to say ‘Yes, we’re sorry, but this is your loved one,’”

They say delivering that news to a family is heart-wrenching, but it’s work they take seriously.

The toxicology reports and other tests will help them determine his cause of death.

“We cannot determine. We don’t have the manner of death. We don’t know how he died or what he died from at this point.”

News Leader 9 reached out to the family, and they tell us they are too distraught to go on camera at this time. We, of course, will keep you updated on when there is a cause of death released.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.