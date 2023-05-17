Business Break
Former President Donald Trump coming to the Fountain City

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former President Donald Trump is making a visit to the Fountain City next month.

The Georgia Republican Party confined he will be participating in their two-day state convention being held at The Columbus Convention & Trade Center starting June 9.

This is the first time Trump is speaking a the event. He is expected to be here on Saturday, June 10.

It is unclear at this time what he will speak about and if the event is open to the public.

However, stay with us as we learn more about this political event.

