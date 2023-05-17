Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Georgia Power to increase rates for customers

By Amaya Graham
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power customers get ready to pay more. The utility giant is increasing prices by 12 percent beginning in June.

Although Georgia Power says rising costs of fuel is forcing the increase, with the temperatures heating up, that’s little comfort to some customers. News Leader 9′s Amaya Graham breaks down the numbers.

Five Republican commissioners voted unanimously for Georgia Power to collect an additional $6.6 billion from its nearly 3 million customers over the next three years. What it means for you, monthly utility bills will go up by an average of sixteen dollars.

Georgia power customers will be paying 12 percent more, starting June 1. A typical residential bill will rise to $147.50 a month, that’s nearly 16 bucks from the current bill of $131.60. News leader 9 spoke with a single mother who says another increase on bills is bad news for her and others.

‘’It makes me feel bad because I’m a single parent with three children, and I don’t have the help,’’ says Georgia resident Jessica McCune.

News Leader 9 spoke with Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft, who says the hike is happening due to the higher cost of fuel.

‘’Just as Georgians saw increased prices at the gas pump in 2022, Georgia Power experienced the same for the fuels that we use, particularly natural gas. We use natural gas in generating electricity for our customers so that’s what this is about, and it’s important to note the company under state law is not allowed to earn any profit on this fuel cost recovery,’’ says Kraft.

Kraft tells news leader nine that this increase will last more than a year.

‘’To make this less of an impact on customers, were spreading the recovery period over three years instead of two so that way, it will help to lower the cost for customers,’’ says Kraft.

Residents say this hike is rather timely, with the hot summer months ahead.

‘’I really don’t think they should go up, you don’t need to keep going up because people can’t afford it. I mean groceries are already high, everything is high,’' says Georgia resident Danielle Jones.

Georgia power will also raise fuel cost discounts for low-income senior citizens, from $6 a month to $9.50 a month. Kraft says there are still many ways to save on your power bill.

‘’As we’re coming into hot weather, that’s a perfect time to make sure air conditioners are running efficiently. We recommend a setting of around 78 degrees, and augment that with fans that use much less energy, but can help you feel you have a programmable thermostat. To take advantage of this instability, manage your energy use throughout the day,’' says Kraft.

The spokesperson for Georgia Power says, they offer many ways for people to save, and if you are struggling to make payments, they do offer energy assistance programs.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cordale McKissic
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

Muscogee County School District passes time changes for upcoming year
Cordale McKissic
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Phenix City police
Phenix City Police Department approves application for new radio systems
Uptown Beer and Wine Festival 2023
Uptown Columbus’ Beer and Wine Festival 2023 to be held June 3