Jack’s location opens location in Phenix City

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ga. (WTVM) - Jack’s family restaurant is now open in Phenix City.

The video above is construction of the new restaurant which took about 6 months to complete.

The new location on Retail Drive is one of nine to feature the brand’s digital 2.0 design, and double drive thru for quicker service.

To celebrate, Jack’s is offering special deals and giveaways on their app, and a new burger on their menu.

The company says they’re hoping to establish a strong partnership with the city, non-profits, and organizations.

