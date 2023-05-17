Keep the rain gear handy the next couple days
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are in the midst of a more unsettled weather pattern. Rain coverage will be at least around 60% Wednesday and Thursday before drier air is due in here Friday.
Mostly cloudy on this Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible during the morning with increasing rain coverage during the afternoon with several scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs mostly in the low 80s.
The chance of storms continues through the evening. Otherwise, lots of clouds and some fog. Lows between 63 and 67 degrees.
Mainly cloudy and a bit breezy Thursday. Another round of scattered showers and storms is anticipated really at any time of the day as an area of low pressure moves right over us along a stalled front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s as a result of the clouds and occasional rain.
You should get rain at least one of the next two days, but then it’s mostly dry Friday. Just a slight chance of a shower. While it’ll also be a little less humid, the amount of sunshine still looks limited. Highs in the upper 70s.
Another cold front approaches Saturday allowing us to bump up the chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms. It appears they will mainly arrive in the afternoon and evening. Highs return to the mid 80s thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. Starting Sunday and continuing into the first part of next week it should be drier again. That’s not to say a little rain isn’t possible, but activity should be more isolated in coverage. Temperatures are expected to be near average. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in between 60 and 65 degrees.
