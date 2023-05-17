Keep the rain gear handy the next couple days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are in the midst of a more unsettled weather pattern. Rain coverage will be at least around 60% Wednesday and Thursday before drier air is due in here Friday.

Rain coverage goes up throughout the day Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy on this Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible during the morning with increasing rain coverage during the afternoon with several scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs mostly in the low 80s.

A wave of scattered showers and storms becomes increasingly likely by Wednesday afternoon and early evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The chance of storms continues through the evening. Otherwise, lots of clouds and some fog. Lows between 63 and 67 degrees.

Mainly cloudy and a bit breezy Thursday. Another round of scattered showers and storms is anticipated really at any time of the day as an area of low pressure moves right over us along a stalled front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s as a result of the clouds and occasional rain.

Another good chance of scattered showers and storms returns Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

You should get rain at least one of the next two days, but then it’s mostly dry Friday. Just a slight chance of a shower. While it’ll also be a little less humid, the amount of sunshine still looks limited. Highs in the upper 70s.

Drier Friday with highs in the upper 70s and only a slight chance of rain despite the clouds still trying to hold on. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Another cold front approaches Saturday allowing us to bump up the chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms. It appears they will mainly arrive in the afternoon and evening. Highs return to the mid 80s thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. Starting Sunday and continuing into the first part of next week it should be drier again. That’s not to say a little rain isn’t possible, but activity should be more isolated in coverage. Temperatures are expected to be near average. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in between 60 and 65 degrees.

A little rain this weekend, but as a whole I think the main thing some folks will appreciate is we won't have 90s anytime soon! (Source: WTVM Weather)

