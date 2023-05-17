Business Break
Kinetic Awards $5,000 in annual college scholarships to two students

L/R: Georgia King, Lauren Cruickshank
L/R: Georgia King, Lauren Cruickshank(Source: Kinetic Credit Union)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kinetic Credit Union awarded the Ronald J. Mahoney Kinetic scholarships to two rising college students on Wednesday.

The two recipients of the scholarship are Lauren Cruickshank from Columbus High School, and Georgia King from Smiths Station High School. Lauren plans to attend Harvard University while majoring in government, her goal is to attend Harvard University School of Law. Georgia plans to attend Auburn University while majoring in History, and her goal is to become a Curator.

The scholarships are named in honor of former Kinetic Chairman Ron Mahoney, who died in January 2016. Mr. Mahoney served on the Board of Directors for 18 years and was Chairman from 2007 - 2016.

“Mr. Mahoney was passionate about community, education, and investing in our youth,” said President and CEO of Kinetic Mark Littleton. “Lauren and Georgia exemplify the spirit of the Ronald J. Mahoney Kinetic scholarship, through their academic achievements and work in the community. They are the next generation of leaders, and we wish them the best of luck as they take this next important step in their lives.”

Each recipient received a scholarship for $2,500. The winners were chosen for demonstrating their commitment to excellence, and service in academic studies and community involvement.

