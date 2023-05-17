MILITARY MATTERS: You Can Help Get Care Packages to Soldiers Through “Boxes to Boots”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Throughout this Military Appreciation Month, WTVM has partnered with Navy Federal Credit Union to collect snacks for care packages that USO Georgia can deliver to troops on Fort Moore.

The way to a soldier’s heart could be through his or her stomach, so we’ve been collecting food in a month-long campaign called “Boxes to Boots,” with goody bags going directly to boots on the ground at Fort Moore.

“A lot of these care packages or snack packs are going to be delivered to young recruits who are far away from home and from family,” USO Georgia Center Operations & Program Manager Christian Shively said.

“Military Appreciation Month, it’s a campaign that’s one of our favorite, near and dear to us,” Navy Federal Credit Union North Columbus Branch Manager Heather Virgin said.

We are collecting snacks through the end of May, you can drop them off at the North Columbus branch for our partner in this effort, Navy Federal Credit Union.

“Buying something specifically that’s gonna put a smile on somebody else’s face, that’s out there working for us, putting their life on the line, staying away from their family and friends to provide a better place and environment for us,” Virgin said.

“Most of the soldiers that receive this tangible expression of support and gratitude from their community, they’re typically overjoyed and very surprised,” Shively added.

As for those non-perishable snack foods you give, U-S-O Georgia will deliver them to troops, especially those returning from deployment or on extended training. Leaders with the charity say think items like chips, cookies, beef jerky.

“Anything that is considered grab n go. The men and women that serve our country are always on the move,” Shively told us.

And Virgin with NFCU said, “Even if you’re bringing in snacks, crackers, juices, whatever it is...those small tokens let them know, hey somebody else is thinking about me and I’m not doing this in vain.”

News Leader 9 is also hosting our own one-day drop off event at our TV station on Wynnton Road on Wednesday, May 24th from Noon to 6:30 p-m. You can find out more about Boxes to Boots and items to donate here.

