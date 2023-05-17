COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man with multiple outstanding warrants including felony murder and malice murder.

According to the MCSO, on May 16, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, and the United States Marshal’s Services, located and arrested Michael Cooper Bledsoe on outstanding warrants.

Officials say Cooper-Bledsoe was arrested on Amour Road, and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Cooper-Bledsoe had the following charges:

-2 counts of felony murder

-1 count of malice murder

-4 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism prevention act

-1 count of tampering with evidence

-1 count of giving false statements.

-1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

-willful obstruction of law enforcement

-theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

-possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

-trafficking methamphetamine

-violation of probation recorders court

According to authorities, a search warrant was obtained based, on items observed in plain view. Law enforcement officers seized approximately 1.6 lbs. of marijuana.

Drugs captured by the MCSO (Source: MCSO)

Officials say Cooper-Bledsoe will also have an additional charge of:

-possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute.

