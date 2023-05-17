Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man with multiple outstanding warrants

Michael Cooper-Bledsoe arrested
Michael Cooper-Bledsoe arrested(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man with multiple outstanding warrants including felony murder and malice murder.

According to the MCSO, on May 16, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, and the United States Marshal’s Services, located and arrested Michael Cooper Bledsoe on outstanding warrants.

Officials say Cooper-Bledsoe was arrested on Amour Road, and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Cooper-Bledsoe had the following charges:

  • -2 counts of felony murder
  • -1 count of malice murder
  • -4 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism prevention act
  • -1 count of tampering with evidence
  • -1 count of giving false statements.
  • -1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • -willful obstruction of law enforcement
  • -theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • -possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • -trafficking methamphetamine
  • -violation of probation recorders court

According to authorities, a search warrant was obtained based, on items observed in plain view. Law enforcement officers seized approximately 1.6 lbs. of marijuana.

Drugs captured by the MCSO
Drugs captured by the MCSO(Source: MCSO)

Officials say Cooper-Bledsoe will also have an additional charge of:

  • -possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cordale McKissic
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

Corey Davonte Deriso mugshot
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on multiple felony charges
BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office wans residents about scam calls
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County Jail inmate dies following reports of breathing difficulty
32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC
32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC