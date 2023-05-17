Still Stormy Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stormy weather back in the picture this evening with some of the rain lingering overnight. Things are dry and mild out the door tomorrow, with temps in the mid 60s. The afternoon will be nice, with highs in the upper 70s, but storms return as the evening hours close in. Thursday evening’s coverage of rain will be around 40%, but after that we will get a nice break on your Friday! The chance of showers will be slim to none as we close out the work week, with highs in the low 80s - enjoy!! Unfortunately, rain coverage will pick back up early Saturday and a few people will see more of those showers and storms - coverage around 40% for now. This will be brought on by a front that will clear the area by Sunday, leaving us with a nice, dry second half of the weekend and start to the next week. Temps will have warmed back to the mid 80s by Saturday and will stay that way through our extended forecast. So for the next week you can enjoy seasonable highs and minimal rain.

