Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Still Stormy Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Mild highs and afternoon rain.
Mild highs and afternoon rain.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stormy weather back in the picture this evening with some of the rain lingering overnight. Things are dry and mild out the door tomorrow, with temps in the mid 60s. The afternoon will be nice, with highs in the upper 70s, but storms return as the evening hours close in. Thursday evening’s coverage of rain will be around 40%, but after that we will get a nice break on your Friday! The chance of showers will be slim to none as we close out the work week, with highs in the low 80s - enjoy!! Unfortunately, rain coverage will pick back up early Saturday and a few people will see more of those showers and storms - coverage around 40% for now. This will be brought on by a front that will clear the area by Sunday, leaving us with a nice, dry second half of the weekend and start to the next week. Temps will have warmed back to the mid 80s by Saturday and will stay that way through our extended forecast. So for the next week you can enjoy seasonable highs and minimal rain.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cordale McKissic
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

Rain coverage goes up throughout the day Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.
Keep the rain gear handy the next couple days
Unsettled weather at times Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Muscogee County School District passes time changes for upcoming year
Phenix City police
Phenix City Police Department approves application for new radio systems