Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on multiple felony charges

Corey Davonte Deriso mugshot
Corey Davonte Deriso mugshot(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s office arrested a man after a high speed pursuit on May 12.

According to authorities, A Minnesota State Patrol Officer attempted to stop 27-year-old Corey Davonte Deriso for a speeding violation. They say that after a short high-speed pursuit, the vehicle stopped, and Deriso fled on foot, leaving 2 other passengers in the vehicle.

Authorities say Deriso was caught a short time later and placed under arrest.

Deriso is currently in custody at the Roseau County Jail on their charges, and also awaiting extradition back to Sumter County on multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cordale McKissic
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office wans residents about scam calls
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County Jail inmate dies following reports of breathing difficulty
32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC
32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old