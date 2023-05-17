Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on multiple felony charges

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s office arrested a man after a high speed pursuit on May 12.

According to authorities, A Minnesota State Patrol Officer attempted to stop 27-year-old Corey Davonte Deriso for a speeding violation. They say that after a short high-speed pursuit, the vehicle stopped, and Deriso fled on foot, leaving 2 other passengers in the vehicle.

Authorities say Deriso was caught a short time later and placed under arrest.

Deriso is currently in custody at the Roseau County Jail on their charges, and also awaiting extradition back to Sumter County on multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.