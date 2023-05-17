Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office wans residents about scam calls

BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tallapoosa Count Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scam calls.

According to deputies, individuals are calling and claiming to be officer Arrington with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. The scammers go on to say, “You failed to report for jury duty and you need to go to Winn Dixie and wire $2,500, to keep from being arrested.”

THE CALLER ID SHOWS TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, AND IF YOU CALL THE NUMBER BACK, IT SHOWS UP TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THE PERSON ANY INFORMATION, AND DO NOT WIRE ANY MONEY TO LOCATION THE THEY GIVE.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

If you receive a suspicious call, please contact the authorities.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cordale McKissic
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

Corey Davonte Deriso mugshot
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on multiple felony charges
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County Jail inmate dies following reports of breathing difficulty
32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC
32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old