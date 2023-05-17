Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office wans residents about scam calls

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tallapoosa Count Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scam calls.

According to deputies, individuals are calling and claiming to be officer Arrington with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. The scammers go on to say, “You failed to report for jury duty and you need to go to Winn Dixie and wire $2,500, to keep from being arrested.”

THE CALLER ID SHOWS TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, AND IF YOU CALL THE NUMBER BACK, IT SHOWS UP TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THE PERSON ANY INFORMATION, AND DO NOT WIRE ANY MONEY TO LOCATION THE THEY GIVE.

If you receive a suspicious call, please contact the authorities.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.