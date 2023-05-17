Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Toddler dies in hot car; parents face murder charges

A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A Florida toddler died after being left in a car for 15 hours, and the parents are facing murder charges, officials said Wednesday.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference that the 2-year-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, allegedly left her child in the car from midnight to 3 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday.

Deputies say they arrived on scene later in the day, and Adams ran outside with the child’s body. When the toddler was evaluated, deputies said the body temperature was 107 degrees.

Investigators said the father, 32-year-old Christopher McLean, was uncooperative, and Adams admitted to deputies she forgot her child in the car.

Officials say a 4-year-old was also in the car at the time but was able to get out. The Department of Children and Families currently has the child in their custody.

Both of the parents are currently in jail, facing child neglect, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are expected, pending the results of an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cordale McKissic
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted for stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom convicted in deaths of 2 kids and romantic rival faces new Arizona charge
The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
President Biden says he expects progress on a crucial debt limit deal, as he departs for Asia.
Debt ceiling showdown: "Time running out" for agreement