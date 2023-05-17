Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Troup County Jail inmate dies following reports of breathing difficulty

Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway following the death of an man who was at the Troup County Jail.

A statement from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office indicates 46-year-old Torreges Bray was brought to the jail’s medical unit after reportedly having breathing difficulty on Tuesday evening.

Authorities state Bray became unresponsive during treatment. Bray was reportedly given CPR and lifesaving measures while emergency crews arrived to the jail. He was transported to Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department and later pronounced dead at 5:44AM Wednesday.

According to officials, Bray was charged with:

  • One count of interfering with call for emergency services.
  • One count of battery
  • One count of obstruction of officer
  • Sentenced Superior

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an independent investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust arrests by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Columbus warrant executions lead to major drug bust by MCSO
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cordale McKissic
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office wans residents about scam calls
32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC
32 students graduate with G.E.D’s from CVCC
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
GBI: Body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus ID’d as missing 35-year-old
Interview with Dr. Christie Murrell
Interview with Dr. Christie Murrell