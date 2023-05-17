Troup County Jail inmate dies following reports of breathing difficulty

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway following the death of an man who was at the Troup County Jail.

A statement from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office indicates 46-year-old Torreges Bray was brought to the jail’s medical unit after reportedly having breathing difficulty on Tuesday evening.

Authorities state Bray became unresponsive during treatment. Bray was reportedly given CPR and lifesaving measures while emergency crews arrived to the jail. He was transported to Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department and later pronounced dead at 5:44AM Wednesday.

According to officials, Bray was charged with:

One count of interfering with call for emergency services.

One count of battery

One count of obstruction of officer

Sentenced Superior

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an independent investigation.

